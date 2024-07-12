Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Busselton artist explores creative depths

July 12 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accomplished Busselton artist Gerald Ashcroft will unveil his latest works at the Old Courthouse Complex on Saturday, July 20.
Accomplished Busselton artist Gerald Ashcroft will unveil his latest works at the Old Courthouse Complex on Saturday, July 20.

Embrace the transformative power of abstract art as Busselton abstract artist Gerald Ashcroft unveils his latest exhibition, 'Illusory Space' at the Bond Store within the Old Courthouse Complex.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.