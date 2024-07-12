Busselton artist explores creative depths

Embrace the transformative power of abstract art as Busselton abstract artist Gerald Ashcroft unveils his latest exhibition, 'Illusory Space' at the Bond Store within the Old Courthouse Complex.
Opening to the public on Saturday, July 20 at 11am, the exhibition promises a dazzling display of vibrant abstract paintings that reflect Ashcroft's deep exploration into the realms of colour, form, and texture.
"For the past three years, I have been Artist In Residence in Studio 2 at The Old Courthouse Complex Busselton Cultural Precinct," he said.
"The Studio facility with floor to ceiling glass windows provides me with a tranquil setting to explore and develop my ongoing art practice."
With a background in landscape painting, Ashcroft's transition into abstraction has allowed him to explore new artistic horizons, creating works that blend spontaneity with deliberate composition.
Drawing inspiration from years of painting landscapes and immersing himself in the interplay of rich colours, dynamic shadows, and brilliant light, Ashcroft's journey into abstraction has opened up new vistas of creativity and expression.
His innovative use of mixed media including acrylics, sand, and glazes, applied with brushes, sponges, rags, and palette knives, creates artworks that invite viewers into a world of spontaneous marks and deliberate compositions.
'Illusory Space' showcases Ashcroft's mastery in manipulating contrasts and textures, offering viewers an opportunity to delve into an abstract landscape where imagination reigns supreme.
The exhibition invites audiences to witness the evolution of his artistic practice, from his initial colour palette choices to the final resolution of each piece, reflecting a journey of exploration and discovery.
The exhibition will run from July 18 to August 5, with an official opening on Saturday, July 20 at 11am.
Visitors can also engage with Gerald's artistic process firsthand during an Artist Talk and Demonstration on Saturday, July 27 at 11am, providing insights into the techniques and inspirations behind his compelling artworks.
"We are thrilled to host Gerald Ashcroft's 'Illusory Space' exhibition at the Bond Store," curator Sharon Williams said.
"His dedication to pushing the boundaries of abstraction and his deep connection to the landscape shine through in each piece, offering a unique and enriching experience for our visitors."
For more information about the upcoming exhibition and related events, visit www.busseltonculturalprecinct.com.au or call 9751 4651
