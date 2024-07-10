New facility marks Fresh Start for addiction treatment

A group of local leaders, residents and volunteers came together last week to mark the opening of a new facility aimed at providing addiction and substance use disorder care in the South West.
The opening of the Fresh Start Busselton site, on the Locke Estate at Caves Road, was attended by members of the local community as well as Fresh Start Northam residents, Fresh Start Board Members, employees and volunteers.
The not-for-profit centre will be used to establish recovery and treatment programs for those requiring help to overcome their addictions.
Busselton Deputy Mayor Anne Ryan spoke warmly of the work of Fresh Start and welcomed the opening of the service in Busselton.
"It was my pleasure to officially open the Fresh Start facility, which has been 10 years in the making," she said.
"Dr George O'Neil and his wife Cathy, along with the many employees and volunteers, have made this project what it is today."
Cr Ryan said Fresh Start was "another one of those facilities that you hope to never need but when you do it's here".
"I know the O'Neil family have personally given their time and funds to this worthy project," she said.
"Reliant on donations to continue the success of the facility, it is such a worthy cause, so please give generously if you can."
Fresh Start said the Busselton facility had been developed to fulfil its recovery model, encompassing physiology, housing, relationships, education and empowerment.
The site will be used as a family reunification centre for Fresh Start clients, including residents in the Northam recovery program, to reunite with their families and foster strong and healthy relationships with their families and the community.
Dr O'Neil reminded attendees of the contributions from many local businesses and people who have been involved in making the opening of the site possible.
Fresh Start's CEO Jeff Claughton highlighted the input of many of local businesses, before officially declaring the site open.
Also in attendance were Margaret River Lions Club past-President Keith Meyer, and other professionals and community members from across the region.
"Fresh Start Busselton will operate with volunteer counsellors, chaplains and mental health care professionals to provide a safe and welcoming environment for residents and theirs families," a spokesperson said.
"Fresh Start supports hundreds of people and their families annually to overcome addiction and substance use disorders.
"If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or substance use disorders, remember that recovery is possible with the appropriate professional medical treatment."
For more information about Fresh Start and to make contact, visit www.freshstart.org.au or call 9381 1333.
