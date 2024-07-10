Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hard work pays off for cross country champ

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
July 10 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local student Asher Bourke trains six days a week to achieve his cross country goals, as he also studies to obtain his pilot's licence. Picture supplied.
Local student Asher Bourke trains six days a week to achieve his cross country goals, as he also studies to obtain his pilot's licence. Picture supplied.

Georgiana Molloy Anglican School student and promising young athlete Asher Bourke is celebrating his recent achievements as he looks to his next challenge.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.