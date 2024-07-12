Region's results strong across wine competitions

The region's wines have collected more than 300 medals at two of the world's most influential wine competitions.
At the Decanter World Wine Awards, two Margaret River region wines were named among fifty 'Best of Show', from over 18,143 wines from 57 countries that were judged.
Fermoy Estate's 2020 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and Stella Bella Wines' 2022 Luminosa Chardonnay secured the coveted titles, while an additional 96 medals - including 13 golds - were awards to local wineries.
Judging for the International Wine & Spirits Competition returned to Margaret River in early June, with a distinguished panel of specialists from around the world descending upon the region.
From 300 wines judged, an impressive 240 medals were awarded, 11 of those being gold medal wines, which will be judged against an international set later in 2024 to contend for trophies as the best in the world.
WA wine expert John Jens described the region's Decanter scores over recent years as "extraordinary".
"WA won 4 of the 19 Chardonnay 'Best of Show' awards in the five [Decanter] shows between 2020 and 2024, against the entire wine world - 21 percent," he said.
"WA's Cabernet Sauvignon dominant blends won 4 of 7 'Best of Show' awards in the three shows between 2022 and the just-released 2024 results against the world - 57 percent!
That is, WA's Cabernet dominant blends, all from Margaret River, have won 4 of the 7 'Best of Show' awards given to this variety or blend, from anywhere in the world, including Bordeaux, in the three most recent Decanter World Wine Awards."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.