Rising Star Zoran Watts shines in water polo

The Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star of the Month award honours local water polo athlete Zoran Watts.
This accolade celebrates his impressive achievements and dedication to the sport.
Zoran's journey began at nine, inspired by his older brother's passion for water polo.
His commitment to training has led to impressive accomplishments, including playing in the Australian Youth Championships (AYC) and representing various teams in senior and junior competitions.
In 2023, Zoran joined the Triton Water Polo Club's composite team for the AYC. In 2024, he was selected for the Gold Coast Water Polo team in Queensland after being nominated for the under 16's Australian National draft.
Despite setbacks, such as declining an invitation to the Junior Queensland State Titles to pursue representing the Country WA Men's team, Zoran's determination remains unwavering.
Busselton Water Polo Association, a small but passionate club, has faced challenges entering teams into the AYC.
However, they are training juniors through the winter with hopes of fielding U16 boys' and girls' teams in 2025.
Zoran, supported by his family and club, is preparing to enter the National draft again.
Mentored by coaches like Dean Jones and inspired by senior players, Zoran continues to excel, earning accolades like the Most Improved Junior Player in 2022 and participating in various championships.
Zoran's recognition as the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star of the Month highlights his dedication and promising future, inspiring future water polo athletes in the Busselton region.
If you know someone who excels in sports and is between 13 and 18 years old and resides within the City of Busselton, please email bfs.rss1@gmail.com.
Read more about our local Rising Sports Star legends at www.busseltonmail.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.