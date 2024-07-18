Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Record breaking 25th victory for South West League

By Jason Crowe
Updated July 18 2024 - 8:41pm, first published 2:55pm
The Nexus South West League side have won the Nutrien Ag Country Championship for a record 25th time, defeating last year's champions Avon by eleven points. Picture courtesy Sharyn Newlands.
The Nexus South West League side have won the Nutrien Ag Country Championship for a record 25th time, defeating last year's champions by eleven points at Sullivans Logistics Stadium in Leederville.

