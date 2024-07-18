Record breaking 25th victory for South West League

The Nexus South West League side have won the Nutrien Ag Country Championship for a record 25th time, defeating last year's champions by eleven points at Sullivans Logistics Stadium in Leederville.
The opening quarter started with rain, but it didn't take long for the ball to find its way into the South West forward line, with Cooper Clarke-Dehring kicking the first goal.
The second half of the quarter was riddled with errors from both teams, which led to an error on the goal line late in the term leading to Josh Burke kicking his second one metre out, giving the Avon at 15 point lead at half time.
A minute later, Richie Bourne kicked a goal from deep in the pocket to give the South West a two goal lead. The remainder of the quarter saw the ball on the ground in the greasy conditions, as the South West took a ten point lead into the break.
Avon dominated the opening minutes of the second, peppering the goals without reward. South West stole the ball and almost scored, but desperate defence by Avon thwarted a certain goal.
On quick transition Kyle Walsh ended in the goal square to kick Avon's first goal. Two minutes later Joshua Burke converted to put Avon in front.
Avon had all of the momentum, putting the South West under enormous pressure, with a defensive error leading to Avon's third to Lewis York, as the margin extended to 9 points.
The South West showed plenty of intent at the start of the third term, with a defensive error from Avon leading to a goal to Cooper Nitschke to narrow the margin back to ten points.
A long ball from outside 50m from Liam Creighton ended with Nitschke soccerring a goal from the top of the goal square to narrow the margin to four points moments later.
A desperate tackle by Creighton followed by a bullet pass to Greg Humphries who put the South West back in front. Creighton was everywhere, a minute later snapping to give the South West a nine point lead.
On the stroke of three quarter time Creighton had a chance to extend the margin further, but the ball fell just short.
The final quarter was a tight affair, a wayward South West kick landing in the arms of Jordan Lee who snapped a goal to Avon, narrowing the margin to three points.
Shaun Crane pounced on a ball deep in the pocket and squared beautifully to Cooper Clarke-Dehring, who kicked the first goal to the Southern end for the match.
Numerous players had good games, but it would be Creighton's third quarter brilliance that got South West back in the match, and was rightfully awarded player of the match.
South West 7.8.50 def. Avon 5.9.39
