Swim events to remain in Busselton

Busselton's popularity as a destination for sporting events continues with the announcement this week that it will once again host the Australian Open Water Championships and OceanSwim Festival for a third consecutive year in 2025.
The Championships and Festival will take place at the Busselton Jetty from 23-26 January 2025, expected to inject millions of dollars into the local economy as hundreds of elite athletes, community swimmers and spectators converge on the region.
WA Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti said the retention of the events was a repeat coup for Busselton's local economy.
"It's fantastic that the Australian Open Water Championships and OceanSwim Festival are returning to Busselton for a third year, in what is proving to be a very successful pairing for this event and destination," she said.
"Busselton's pristine beachfront with its sparkling blue water and iconic jetty provide the perfect place to stage this event, which will bring visitors from all over the nation, supporting local accommodation providers, hospitality businesses, and jobs.
"With services from Melbourne and Sydney flying in three times a week and the brand new Hilton Garden Inn providing an increase in the amount of world-class accommodation available in town, it's never been easier for visitors from the east coast to travel to Australia's South West."
The state government said the events had attracted a combined 4,300 visitors over two years, generating close to $4.5 million in visitor expenditure.
The festival courses, including 500m, 1.25km, 2.5km, and 10km Community Swims and the 5km, 7.5km, 10km, and 4x1.25km relay for the Open Water Championships, will take place around the Busselton Jetty, allowing spectators to line the iconic structure to watch the races.
The Festival of Busselton will take place, offering free family-friendly events and entertainment including an outdoor cinema, twilight picnic and the popular foreshore concert.
"These types of events always create a fantastic atmosphere in the community and with the 60th Anniversary of the Festival of Busselton also taking place, I certainly encourage locals to head down and check it out as well," South West MLC Jackie Jarvis said.
