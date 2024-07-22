Local musician a finalist in AusMumpreneur Awards

Local songstress and musician Sue Ross from Choirs4Kids has a deep passion for music, but her greatest happiness comes from sharing this passion with young people.
Her dedication and innovative approach to children's education have not gone unnoticed.
Recently, she was honoured as a finalist for the AusMumpreneur Awards in the Children's Education and Children's Wellness & Well Being categories, a well-deserved recognition of her inspiring work.
The Women's Business School Awards celebrate successful Australian mothers in business, excelling in areas like business excellence, product development, customer service, and digital innovation.
These awards acknowledge and applaud the growing number of women who pursue their dreams and passions while successfully balancing motherhood, business, and family life.
"My second passion in life is music. My first is to share music with young people and see the difference it makes in their lives. Just a few years ago, I couldn't imagine what that would mean today." Sue shared.
After a 20-year career as a music teacher, Sue changed course to create a more interactive and intuitive environment for children to explore their musical abilities.
"I felt inspired to create an environment that enabled them to feel safe and free to express their voices."
This dream led to the birth of Choir4Kids.
Founded in 2016, Choirs4Kids began humbly with just four students. Now, it serves a global community of over 200 children, offering singing classes for ages 4 to 15.
'Embracing the uniqueness of every child' is the ethos Choir4Kids proudly builds upon.
With their empathetic approach, personalised attention and a 'no performance required' policy, they have succeeded in supporting and encouraging children to overcome social anxiety and break down barriers.
"We provide singing classes tailored for diverse groups such as schooled, homeschooled, travellers, and neurodivergent children across every continent," Sue said.
With flexible learning options such as online, in-person, and individual classes, children can sing, dance and express themselves freely in an environment they feel comfortable in-fostering emotional well-being and confidence.
Sue has successfully integrated her programs with educational support centres and speech therapists, especially in empowering neurodivergent young people.
This approach has proven invaluable, leading to numerous accolades, including six What's on 4 Kids Awards and a Hall of Fame induction last year.
Balancing the roles of a businesswoman and mother isn't easy, but Sue sees it as an opportunity to set an example for her daughter.
"Being a role model to my daughter and showing resilience through the tougher times is an important part of the journey," Sue explains.
Her advice for aspiring mumpreneurs?
"Embrace the rollercoaster ride of entrepreneurship. Remember to celebrate your successes and learn from your setbacks. Cultivating resilience is key. Stay focused on your long-term goals and maintain a positive mindset through the ups and downs."
Sue's hard work and dedication have not only seen her business flourish and change the lives of hundreds of children, but she has also made a lasting impact on the community.
This term, Choirs4Kids is expanding its reach to Busselton for the time, with three new daytime local choirs for Term 3, starting this week.
So, if you have children who love to sing or you love to sing yourself, these local classes will provide you with a fun foundation for exploring the world of music through the gift of song.
"Singing is so good for humans, and these classes will add a unique flair to our global online program, which has been singing successfully worldwide for the past four years," Sue said.
"I LOVE Choirs4Kids. It is my absolute happy place. Helping young people through the power of music is so rewarding,"
The Ausmum Awards are so beautiful. It is incredible to feel surrounded by love from fellow entrepreneurial moms, and having the chance to demonstrate to my kids the difference that one person can make is truly empowering."
As Sue awaits the announcement of the AusMumpreneur Awards on August 16th in Melbourne, her community continues to benefit from her innovative spirit and commitment to children's well-being. Her story isn't just about business success; it's about a love for community and making a meaningful difference, one voice at a time.
To learn more about Choirs4Kids or to join their singing programs, visit Choirs4Kids or contact Sue directly at 0414 205919.
For more information on the AusMumpreneur Awards, visit www.ausmumpreneur.com.
