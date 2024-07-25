Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
South West festival a toast to winter warmth | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
July 25 2024 - 11:30am
The region's winter festival, Cabin Fever, took over venues across the South West, with revellers joining in the winter-themed fun at events like the Bushman's Ball at Lenton Brae, The Common's Mariachi Mingle, the Cheese Toastie Battle at Shelter Brewing Co's The Cabin on the Foreshore, and the ever-popular, sold out Blazing Brews at Beerfarm.

