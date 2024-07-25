South West festival a toast to winter warmth | Photos

The region's winter festival, Cabin Fever, took over venues across the South West, with revellers joining in the winter-themed fun at events like the Bushman's Ball at Lenton Brae, The Common's Mariachi Mingle, the Cheese Toastie Battle at Shelter Brewing Co's The Cabin on the Foreshore, and the ever-popular, sold out Blazing Brews at Beerfarm.