Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Adventure filmmaker brings thrilling tale to Busselton

By Nicky Lefebvre
July 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'The Great White Whale' tells the story of the first attempts to climb 'Big Ben', the smoking, glacier ringed volcano on Heard Island.
'The Great White Whale' tells the story of the first attempts to climb 'Big Ben', the smoking, glacier ringed volcano on Heard Island.

Internationally awarded film maker Michael Dillon will premiere his latest movie The Great White Whale in Busselton on August 12.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.