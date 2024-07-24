Cabin Fever project shines light on housing crisis

A new collaborative project will shine a light on the ongoing struggle to find housing for many of the region's residents, with a video featuring members of housing advocacy group, Just Home Margaret River Inc.
Led by Cabin Fever Festival Directors Erin Molloy and Brianna Delaporte of AHOY Management, the partnership with Just Home, Shelter Brewing Co and Ovis Creative highlights the number of people - currently more than 600 - who are at risk or experiencing homelessness across the Augusta Margaret River Shire.
"We care deeply about the South West community and are proud to use the Cabin Fever festival platform to shine a spotlight on Just Home in their efforts to support locals experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness," the Erin and Brianna said.
The annual winter festival promotes the region in the coldest months of the year, which are also some of the hardest for those experiencing housing stress.
"We're aware that many of those simple pleasures that Cabin Fever and Shelter celebrate are a privilege, that not everyone gets to enjoy."
Just Home is the region's only local housing organisation supporting people experiencing housing insecurity and homelessness.
The grassroots movement of volunteers advocates for policy reforms, promotes community awareness and facilitates the development of social housing.
Chair of Just Home Margaret River Inc., Naomi Godden, said the winter months were tough for people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity in the region, "particularly for folks sleeping rough".
"The housing crisis has not eased, and it is still very difficult to find a rental home," Dr Godden said.
"Rent prices are very high, putting enormous pressure on low and middle income families."
Dr Godden said it was disappointing that the not-for-profit group would soon be closing its Housing Information and Referral Service, due to lack of financial support from the state government.
"Just Home continues to coordinate a Social and Affordable Housing Taskforce with various agencies to increase local social housing stock," she said.
Cabin Fever Festival organisers said supporting local was at the heart of the event, and urged attendees and the community to get behind Just Home with donations.
"We're so grateful we've been able to work with some of our festival partners, Shelter and Ovis Creative, to create a campaign that supports this incredibly important cause."
The video, and a link to donate to Just Home Margaret River Inc, can be found at cabinfeverfest.com.au
