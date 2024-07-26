'Boots for Youth' program the right fit for workers

An initiative coordinated by the City of Busselton's Youth Services Team and supported by Rio Tinto, APEX and the Busselton Men's Shed is set to provide safety equipment support their employment and training of young locals.
The 'Boots for Youth' project aims to equip young workers aged 14 to 24 with high quality safety work boots to help get their careers underway.
A City spokesperson said young workers often faced challenges as they transitioned from education to employment.
"As young individuals embark on their journey into the workforce, ensuring they have access to the necessary Personal Protective Equipment to perform their job is paramount.
"While safeguarding feet from potential injury is crucial, the cost of safety work boots can be prohibitive for young people entering the workforce."
'Boots for Youth' ensures each participant receives durable, comfortable and certified safety boots which meet industry standards and provide essential protection to wearers.
The City's Youth Services team is coordinating the program, enabling the donation and distribution of boots to young locals.
Rio Tinto has already supplied 20 pairs, while APEX has given a generous donation, along with a pledge to continue to support the initiative. Busselton Men's Shed has donated time, materials and skills to construct a boot box for locals to leave spare, good quality safety boots at the Youth and Community Activities Building on the foreshore.
"The 'Boots for Youth' initiative has already made a significant impact with over 20 young workers having received safety work boots since its inception," Mayor Phill Cronin said.
"We've received some positive feedback from recipients, saying they feel a sense of security and are more confident on the job."
Mayor Cronin said he hoped the collaboration would empower the next generation of the workforce.
"Any contribution towards this cause, either through direct funding or donations of good quality safety work boots, would be greatly appreciated," he said.
"I encourage our community to spread the word about this wonderful initiative through their networks, schools, friends and family and more importantly, to those who will benefit from a pair of safety work boots."
