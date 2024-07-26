Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Busy season for young umpire | Busselton Freight Rising Star

July 26 2024 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busselton's Maizie Brown (left) is one of only two regional umpires to make the Western Australia Netball League (WANL) squad in 2024. Picture supplied.
Busselton's Maizie Brown (left) is one of only two regional umpires to make the Western Australia Netball League (WANL) squad in 2024. Picture supplied.

Busselton's Maizie Brown has been honoured with the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Monthly Award, recognising her exceptional contributions and achievements in netball umpiring.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.