Busy season for young umpire | Busselton Freight Rising Star

Busselton's Maizie Brown has been honoured with the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Monthly Award, recognising her exceptional contributions and achievements in netball umpiring.
Maizie has had an intense season, highlighted by her selection to the Western Australia Netball League (WANL) squad this year.
As one of only two regional umpires to make the squad, Maizie's accomplishment is particularly noteworthy.
The challenges of travelling for games and commitments are extra strenuous for regional athletes.
However, thanks to technology, Maizie has been able to attend some meetings and catch-ups from home, helping to ease the kilometres.
In addition to her WANL commitments, Maizie is umpiring the South West Netball Football League (SWNFL) this season.
She has also played a vital role in coaching, assisting new umpires, and supporting the green shirts in their first few weeks on the court.
Maizie's dedication extends to completing WANL advocacy hours, where she coached the FTGAP association champions in Perth.
Furthermore, this season, she has contributed to the 'C' badge accrediting for the Augusta Margaret River (AMR) association.
Maizie's talents were also recognised nationally when she was selected as one of four WA umpire representatives to officiate at the State School Girls U15 Nationals in Perth last year.
Her skill and dedication continue to shine, and she looks forward to umpiring at the South West Peel Championships in a few weeks.
In July, Maizie travelled to Karratha for the Northwest Championships, where she umpired for Newman, marking her second year of officiating for them after last year's championships in Broome.
Maizie's commitment, skill, and passion for umpiring make her a deserving recipient of the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Award.
Her contributions elevate the standard of umpiring in her community and inspire young athletes and officials to strive for excellence.
Maizie's talents were also recognised nationally when she was selected as one of four WA umpire representatives to officiate at the State School Girls U15 Nationals in Perth last year.
If you know someone who excels in sports and is between 13 and 18 years old and resides within the City of Busselton, email bfs.rss1@gmail.com to let the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star team know.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.