Grand opening for Busselton's Battery World store

A pair of local business owners are preparing to host the official opening of their new store on Thursday morning.
Battery World Busselton's Matt and Hayley Giles will open the doors to their Strelly Street store offering free coffees, goodie bags and a chance to check out the brand new retail space.
Former mining surveyor and engineer Matt loves all things mechanical, while former hairdresser Hayley enjoys keeping customers happy, which they say is a perfect retail match of experience, and service.
"We are so excited to finally open our brand-new Battery World Busselton store and connect with the local community," Matt said.
"Servicing the community is what we do best, and we can't wait to make a positive impact on those that call Busselton home."
The couple, who also own Battery World's Bunbury outlet, said they were excited to extend their services to the Busselton community and help provide solutions to the region's power problems.
"We are open 7-days a week with 24-hour roadside assistance for those in need.
"We are committed to looking after our community and being the one-stop shop for all the battery issues and power problems."
Battery World Busselton's grand opening will be held on Thursday July 25 from 9am to 12pm at Unit 13/115 Strelly Street.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BatteryWorldBusselton
