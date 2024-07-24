Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Grand opening for Busselton's Battery World store

July 24 2024 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Battery World Busselton's Matt and Hayley Giles will host the official opening of their Strelly Street store on Thursday morning. Image supplied.
Battery World Busselton's Matt and Hayley Giles will host the official opening of their Strelly Street store on Thursday morning. Image supplied.

A pair of local business owners are preparing to host the official opening of their new store on Thursday morning.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.