Busselton's DoT centre fit out to begin

The fit out of Busselton's new Department of Transport (DoT) Centre will soon begin, with Bunbury-based Devlyn Australia announced as the contractor awarded the job of completing the new facility.
Minister Assisting the Transport Minister David Michael said the contract, valued at over $700,000, was awarded to the company following a competitive tender process.
Awarding this contract is a big step forward for the project," Mr Michael said.
He said the centre would cater to an increasing population and a rise in demands for transport services in the South West.
"The new centre is on track to open before the end of the year, which will benefit the South West community with a fast growing population.
"It will provide customers with a convenient local one-stop-shop for their licensing and transport needs."
The new centre is on track to open before the end of the year, which will benefit the South West community with a fast growing population.- David Michael
Devlyn Australia plans to start the fit-out in the coming weeks, with approximately 90 per cent of the contract value to be spent in the South West region.
The new centre will feature four sit-down counters, including a Practical Driving Assessment counter.
It will also offer increased access to computer theory and hazard perception testing, and services previously unavailable in Busselton such as National Disability Insurance Scheme worker screening checks, jetty licence payments and over-the-counter support for passenger transport operators.
South West Region MLC Jackie Jarvis said the project highlighted the state government's committment to supporting a growing community.
"Besides improving service delivery, having a company with a local presence complete the work provides jobs and economic benefits to the local community," she said.
The centre will be located at Unit 1, 57 Cook Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.