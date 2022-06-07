Garth is a local Busselton man who has been on the hunt for employment for the past two years.
Garth has over 20 years of experience in information technology, and a range of qualifications including but not limited to a Diploma in Information Technology (IT), Certificate III in Network Applications and a Certificate III in Software Applications.
He has also studied accounting and bookkeeping.
Garth is most interested and well experienced in IT, but is looking for any type of work that will factor in his disability.
He is also interested in working in NDIS coordination, and has a genuine love of helping others in customer service roles.
"I'm a motivated person, I think my best attributes is helping people," Garth said.
Garth loves travelling and playing sports and has represented Australia at the World Disability Cycling Championships.
There's nothing this guy can't do.- Joblife employment consultant Peter Holland
He has also represented WA for the past 10 years in Table Tennis.
"There's nothing this guy can't do," Garth's employment consultant, Peter said proudly.
Peter assists Garth through Joblife, an employment agency which not only supports job seekers looking for work, but also supports employers accommodate employees more effectively.
"If there's any modifications that need to be done to the office, we will go and get the funding for that," Peter said.
"Everyone should have an equal opportunity to be employed," Garth said.
According to data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, job seekers living with disability are twice as likely to face unemployment compared to those without disability.
The institute also shows that only half of working aged Australians living with disability are employed.
With job vacancies on the rise, employers are encouraged to embrace the skills, enthusiasm and expertise of people living with disability.
Garth is available for an immediate start and can travel between Busselton, Bunbury and Margaret River.
He is also able to work remotely.
For more information, contact Garth's employment consultant Peter by phone, 0438 864 771 or email, peter.holland@joblifeemployment.com.au
