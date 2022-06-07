Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Meet Garth: A Busselton local on the hunt for a job

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated June 8 2022 - 1:52am, first published June 7 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENTHUSIASM: Garth has been looking for a job for the past two years. He has several qualifications in IT and a keen interest in NDIS coordination. Picture: Supplied.

Garth is a local Busselton man who has been on the hunt for employment for the past two years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.