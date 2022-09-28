Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

A family pet chihuahua has died after a dog attack in Busselton over the long weekend

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated September 30 2022 - 6:13am, first published September 28 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four-year-old Chihuahua Meeka was killed on Monday morning when a dog more than four times her size attacked her in Bayside. Picture is supplied.

A Busselton family is grieving the loss of a treasured pet after a dog attack over the long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.