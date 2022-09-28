A Busselton family is grieving the loss of a treasured pet after a dog attack over the long weekend.
Four-year-old chihuahua Meeka lost her life on Monday morning after she was bitten by a dog more than four times her size on the front verge of her home on Hester Street in Bayside.
Devastated mum-of-five Natasha Coyne has been struggling to sleep and eat since the incident, saying she is unable to comprehend the events.
"I never imagined this would happen to my dog. She was more than a pet, she was everything to me," Ms Coyne said.
"I'm very upset. I need something to be done, but I don't know if I will be able to get any justice for my dog."
Ms Coyne was completing house jobs when the attack took place, rushing outside after hearing loud, painful yelping.
"I saw my dog in this big dog's mouth and raced outside yelling for help. My daughter was screaming, and I actually think that is what made the dog drop her."
After the incident, Ms Coyne raced Meeka to the vet and called the ranger, but it was too late.
"I knew looking at my dog, how she wasn't breathing, and the way her stomach was hanging out that she wouldn't make it."
Ms Coyne said she hoped her story would encourage others in the area to keep a watch on their dogs.
Acting Director Planning and Development Services, Rachel Runco said the City of Busselton Rangers attended the dog attack last Monday afternoon in response to a call.
She urged anyone who may have witnessed the attack and had not provided a statement to contact Ranger and Emergency Services on 9781 0444.
