Shelter Brewing Co has teamed up with Line in the Sand and OzFish Geographe to tackle invasive giant goldfish in south west waterways through production of a new beer.
German Wheat, a hefeweizen beer, is now being produced and sold in house at the foreshore brewery, with all proceeds going towards the cause.
Feral goldfish in the Vasse River are among the biggest and fastest growing in the world, eating the eggs of native fish and invertebrates as well as disrupting the sediment on the bottom of the waterways.
WA OzFish program manager Steve Pursell said all money raised will go towards community led projects to trap feral goldfish in the Vasse River and other local waterways.
"Goldfish might seem harmless but when released in waterways, they can grow as big as two kilograms," Mr Pursell said.
"People might think they are doing the right thing by releasing their goldfish into the wild, but it's the opposite, and it's a significant a problem not just in Busselton but across WA, putting pressure on our native fish."
German Wheat is only available on tap, with notes of soft pear, subtle banana, and a crisp lemon malt finish.
Kegs of the new beer have been sold to local breweries including Rocky Ridge, Beerfarm, CBCo, Margaret River Brewhouse, Wild Hop and Eagle Bay Brewing Co.
Line in the Sand is a not-for-profit dedicated to protecting coastal areas in the south west and chairperson Howard Cearns said local business support was crucial to the funding success of the project.
"Proceeds from keg sales will be directed to the important OzFish project to remove invasive introduced goldfish from native waterways in the Vasse River," Cearns said.
More information on the project is available online at www.bit.ly/3Wzv228.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
