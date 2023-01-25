Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Shelter Brewing Co launches German Wheat beer to tackle Vasse River giant goldfish

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated January 25 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 12:59pm
Shelter Brewing Co. head brewer Jason Credaro and WA OzFish program manager Steve Pursell. Picture is supplied.

Shelter Brewing Co has teamed up with Line in the Sand and OzFish Geographe to tackle invasive giant goldfish in south west waterways through production of a new beer.

