The 28th year of the Busselton Jetty Swim went ahead on the weekend, recording bigger crowds and more competitors than ever before.
A total of 2889 swimmers entered the water for the popular swim, with approximately 14,000 people participating in the full event across swims, concerts, activities, and spectating.
Busselton Jetty Swim event coordinator Clare Anderson said this years offering was "fantastic".
"This was the first year that swims were held across two days which resulted in buzz of activity along the foreshore all weekend."
"Busselton Jetty Swim is about camaraderie; swimming with your friends and other people who are not necessarily confident or fast swimmers."
Taking out first place was Australian open water swimmer Kyle Lee who broke his previous record in the 3.6km solo race at 38:48:6.
Rosie Wilson was the first solo female swimmer to cross the finish line at 42:54:8.
It was the second year the ballot registration system was used for people wishing to enter the swim with the entire 350 strong waitlist for the solo swim cleared by race day.
Ms Anderson said praised the volunteer committee for their efforts.
"The volunteer committee couldn't do it without the support of our sponsors, volunteers, community groups, and many other individuals and businesses behind the scenes who all contribute to the success of the event," she said.
