Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Schemes announced to help commercial and charter fishing business

Updated June 1 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recreational fishers are still allowed to catch demersal scalefish until the end of July. Picture supplied.
Recreational fishers are still allowed to catch demersal scalefish until the end of July. Picture supplied.

A set of schemes to assist commercial and charter businesses affected by the bans on catching of demersal scalefish will come into effect at the end of the month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.