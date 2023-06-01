A set of schemes to assist commercial and charter businesses affected by the bans on catching of demersal scalefish will come into effect at the end of the month.
The state government announced controversial changes to the laws surrounding the catching of popular fish such as Pink Snapper and Dhufish in December, effectively banning the popular fish for two thirds of the year in an effort to replenish the population.
Support schemes are now available for commercial and charter operators to assist these sectors adjust to the new management rules in place from Kalbarri to Augusta.
On July 1, a new quota tag allocation system is being introduced for charter operators who hold a Fishing Tour Operator Licence in the West Coast region.
Under the quota system, 6,000 tags have been allocated between 21 charter operators in the region, based on their catch history over the past five years.
DPIRD Aquatic Resource director Nathan Harrison said the Department had written directly to all commercial permit holders and charter licence holders informing them of the changes and support schemes.
"All sectors - recreational, commercial and charter - need to continue to work together to support the sustainability and recovery demersal fish stocks which includes pink snapper, West Australian dhufish and baldchin groper," he said.
We acknowledge that the introduction of the tagging system will have a significant impact on charter operators however the changes are necessary as part of the recovery plan.- Nathan Harrison
The Charter Diversification Scheme, which opened June 1, will allow eligible charter operators to apply for grants of up to $20,000 to diversify their business into other tourism experiences to help transition to the new quota tag system.
Grants of up to $5000 are also available to eligible operators with some reliance on catching demersal scalefish who didn't receive tags. The scheme also supports operators who have received tags but have a high reliance on catching demersal scalefish so will still need to diversify their operations.
To assist the commercial sector with the reduction in their catch limit, the Voluntary Fisheries Adjustment Scheme is now open to all holders of a current West Coast Demersal Scalefish Interim Managed Fishery permit.
The scheme allows commercial fishers to voluntarily surrender units of entitlements and their associated Fishing Boat Licence in return for an agreed compensation.
"The voluntary adjustment scheme will help ensure the viability of this fishery in the West Coast region so it can continue to supply WA seafood to local markets, particularly in regional communities, while also contributing to the recovery of demersal fish stocks," Mr Harrison said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.