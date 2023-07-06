Medland aims to defend titles in Cottesloe

Dunsborough's Jack Medland will look to defend his Whalebone Classic Men's Longboard & Logger Champion titles at the 24th Whalebone Classic in Cottesloe this weekend.
The reigning champion said the Classic was an amazing event that had stood the test of time.
is the reigning Whalebone Classic Men's Longboard & Logger Champion and is excited to defend his Whalebone titles in 2023.
"Alongside the Geraldton Winter Classic, the Yallingup Malibu Classic, the Whalebone Classic forms the Triple Crown of Longboarding here in Western Australia and I'm excited to head up to Cottesloe to compete," Medland said.
Multiple Whalebone Classic champion Georgia Young (Perth) will headline the Women's divisions and will be drawing from her years of experience competing at Iso's when the tournament gets underway next Friday.
Young is confident the Whalebone will deliver a memorable experience for all who participate no matter the conditions.
"The vibe at the Whalebone is always incredible, the event has defined itself over the years by providing a unique social atmosphere that is a real celebration of longboarding in WA," said Young.
Alongside the Geraldton Winter Classic, the Yallingup Malibu Classic, the Whalebone Classic forms the Triple Crown of Longboarding here in Western Australia and I'm excited to head up to Cottesloe to compete.- Jack Medland
"I'm really looking forward to it and hope the sun is shinning, the waves are pumping and that everyone has the best time."
The Whalebone Classic was formed back in 1998 after local longboarder Peter Dunn, discovered a whale's rib bone immersed in the surf at Cottesloe and decided to host a competition in memory of the whale's spirit.
Over two decades on the Lavan Whalebone Longboard Classic has grown to be a much loved part of Western Australia's surfing fabric, bringing together the surfing tribes with an elite and experienced field of competitors preparing to battle it out along Perth's metropolitan coast at an event that oozes good vibes and fun times.
Over 100 local and regional longboarders are set to converge on Cottesloe for the three-day festival, as well as those travelling from as far a field as New South Wales to compete in one of Western Australia's most iconic and long standing events.
The event combines a total of 15 divisions, with Under-18 Juniors to Over-70 Grand Legends on offer, displaying the diversity of longboarding across the state.
The Cottesloe Longboard Club will be celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2023 and will host a special function at The Cottesloe Beach Hotel on Saturday July 8th to celebrate their quarter of a century milestone.
"The Whalebone is the heart and soul of the Cottesloe Longboard Club," said Club President Martin Richardson.
"The Club was formed in the same year that the Whalebone first ran and we're proud of the legacy that the Whalebone has created and that's evident in the number of men and women we see riding longboards today."
The event will be live streamed via www.streamer.com.au allowing people to tune into the action as it happens live from Cottesloe.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.