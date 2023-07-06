Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Medland aims to defend titles in Cottesloe

July 7 2023 - 6:30am
Dunsborough's Jack Medland will look to defend his Whalebone Classic Men's Longboard & Logger Champion titles at the 24th Whalebone Classic in Cottesloe this weekend. Picture via Surfing WA.
