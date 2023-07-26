Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
New book uncovers South West war stories

Updated July 26 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
Busselton's War 1939-1945 looks at the involvement of South West residents in active combat and as prisoners of war. Pictures supplied.
In mid-1942, Australian soldiers were hurled into battle against German forces at Ruin Ridge, little more than a railway siding in the North African desert.

