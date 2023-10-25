Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Photo finish for Busselton mayoral race

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 25 2023 - 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Busselton Mayor-elect Phill Cronin has thanked voters after Saturday's Local Government Election results began to filter in early this week.
City of Busselton Mayor-elect Phill Cronin has thanked voters after Saturday's Local Government Election results began to filter in early this week.

City of Busselton Mayor-elect Phill Cronin has thanked voters after Saturday's Local Government Election results began to filter in early this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.