Photo finish for Busselton mayoral race

City of Busselton Mayor-elect Phill Cronin has thanked voters after Saturday's Local Government Election results began to filter in early this week.
With counting still underway for the City of Busselton election, results on the WA Electoral Commission website began to appear on Sunday, before being removed again by Tuesday morning.
The WAEC confirmed on Tuesday that Cr Cronin would be Mayor, with Kate Cox, Sue Riccelli, Jarrod Kennedy, Andrew Macnish all securing four year terms, while Cherise Woodhams will take a one year term.
The initial count had Cr Cronin ahead of Paul Carter by just 25 votes, securing 20.52 percent of the vote for Mayor ahead of Carter (20.29 percent) and Anne Ryan (20.07 percent).
"After a highly contested mayoral race, I am humbled to have been chosen by the people of the City of Busselton to move things forward," Cr Cronin said on Tuesday.
This is the best place in WA to live; let's keep it that way.- Phill Cronin
"I thank the thousands of voters who supported me and pledge to represent the best interests of the entire community, regardless of which candidate people might have voted for.
"The city is growing rapidly, and I am determined that the council manages this growth in a sustainable way with a long-term outlook.
"This also means preserving our quality of life and our precious environment."
Cr Cronin said the new council was composed of "an interesting mix of people with diverse backgrounds and experiences".
"I look forward to their input in the decision-making process as we collectively address the population and demographic changes occurring in the region and the resulting demands on infrastructure. This is the best place in WA to live; let's keep it that way."
Of the 31,619 total electors in the City, just 35.13 percent returned a vote.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.