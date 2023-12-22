Kevin's artwork scores top marks

Long term local Kevin Sambell has been awarded high commendation in the inaugural national Artful Art Prize competition, for his oil pastel drawing titled, 'My beloved companion, Kamarke cat'.
The competition is a unique collaboration between Achieve Australia and Accessible Arts, and is open to all Australians, from non-professional artists to those just starting out.
Works were judged by a panel of creative experts before the winners and commendations were announced.
Kevin is supported by SensesWA and is a member of the weekly community group 'The Busso Bunch'.
The group is run by The People Place in collaboration with artists as a resource for people with disabilities who love art.
The People Place presented a cup to Kevin for his artistic success and awarded achievement ribbons to all the participants at the end of year celebration morning tea and exhibition of their artwork.
Busselton Camera Club life member and kind volunteer, Glenda Nikoliv took the photographs of Kevin's artwork for the online art contest.
"That is a well-deserved success," Glenda said.
"How exciting it is to see Kevin's drawing right up there with all the others.
"He did such a good job with it."
The Busso Bunch group and The People Place were thrilled with the result, along with Kevin's extended family, friends and the wider community, many of whom sent in congratulatory messages to the new-found artist.
Kevin thanked his two art teachers Jacquie Curwood and Sandy Mills, for their involvement and support since 2021, when he first joined the group.
Julia Poole, The People Place's Centre Manager, congratulated the participants on their work which included rolled paper bead necklaces, torn paper landscapes, potato prints with contrasting backgrounds, mono printing, transparency collage, decorating pots with decoupage and water-based markers, still life drawings and handmade Christmas cards.
The Busso Bunch will resume in 2024.
Find out more about The People Place at thepeopleplace.org.au
