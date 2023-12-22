Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Kevin's artwork scores top marks

December 22 2023 - 11:30am
Kevin Sambell holding his drawing, standing in front of a mosaic created by the Busso Bunch art group.
Kevin Sambell holding his drawing, standing in front of a mosaic created by the Busso Bunch art group.

Long term local Kevin Sambell has been awarded high commendation in the inaugural national Artful Art Prize competition, for his oil pastel drawing titled, 'My beloved companion, Kamarke cat'.

