Your chance to sparkle with $1.7m pink diamond exhibition

Plenty of us have stopped by a jewellery store window to marvel at the sparkling array of intricate designs handcrafted by talented jewellers - but how many have had the opportunity to actually wear those glittering pieces?
Last month, the Mail headed to Dunsborough to take a tour of a brand new, free and interactive exhibition at Nina's Jewellery, featuring some of Western Australia's most precious Argyle Pink Diamonds.
Dubbed 'Crescendo', the $1.7 million exhibition not only showcases ten stunning pieces with a total of 840 diamonds, 404 Argyle Pink Diamonds and more than 16 carats of total weight - it allows the general public the chance to try on the jewellery.
Yes, even those of us with terribly un-manicured fingers!
"Our point of difference is that we actively encourage people to try our jewellery on - even pieces valued at close to $300,000," Nina's general manager of product and finance Shivangi Modi explained.
"Crescendo, while grand, won't be locked away in a vault.
"We want people to touch, feel, and see the incredible craftsmanship and discover the hidden details in the extraordinary settings, some of which only the wearer can see."
The exhibition will be officially launched on January 11 but is on display now at Nina's, where pieces ranging in value from $78,000 to $285,000 feature the exceedingly rare Argyle Pink Diamonds from the now-closed Argyle Diamond Mine.
Ms Modi said the pieces took more than 575 production hours to complete, from with Nina's highly experienced jewellers creating tiny details designed to be appreciated from all angles - the backs and undersides of rings, earrings and pendants.
"Crescendo is a collection of distinctive pieces that all contain a multitude of tiny details that combine into one extraordinary whole, a creation of sublime beauty," she said.
"Starting with a single or matched pair of hero Argyle Pink Diamonds, each piece is created to reflect a 360-degree thought process and made right here in our Dunsborough workshop by our master jewellers."
Argyle Pink Diamonds originate in a remote corner of Western Australia's east Kimberley region, forged under extreme temperatures and tremendous pressure more than 160 kilometres below the Earth's surface, over 1.6 billion years ago.
Nina's first began in 1966, the first jewellery store in Kununurra, also in the east Kimberley. The business was among the first to purchase diamonds from the now world-renowned Argyle Diamond Mine, not long after it opened in 1983.
Before ceasing operations in November 2020, the mine produced more than 90 percent of the world's pink diamond supply.
Rarer than their white diamond counterparts, pink diamonds command an increasingly high price due to their ongoing rarity and range of colours from deep, almost-reds, to blues, violets and blush pinks.
At Nina's the general public will be encouraged to try on the jewellery and learn more about the pink diamonds - and if they're a little out of your price range, the team can create similar pieces to match individual budgets.
"The team at Nina's is committed to offer an inclusive and exceptional experience to every person who enters the doors.
"Come in, try on, get the photo for Insta and enjoy a rare opportunity to be dripping in exquisite and incomparable diamonds at Nina's Jewellery this summer."
For more information on 'Crescendo', visit www.ninasjewellery.com.au
