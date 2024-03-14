Group needs urgent funding for Saltwater piano project

The Friends of the Busselton Cultural Precinct group is calling for local support to ensure the Saltwater Busselton facility will offer a high quality grand piano to concert pianists and students.
The group said this week it was keen to purchase a piano that would attract from around the globe to perform for Busselton audiences, and also be made available to community musicians.
"This grand piano project is an important step in our community's journey to finally achieve the dream of a performing arts centre in Busselton," Friends of the Busselton Cultural Precinct President Lisa Massey said.
Imagine being a donor and sitting in Saltwater's auditorium to enjoy music performances - knowing you are an important part of this instrument and the beautiful music it plays.- Ros Happ
"In working to promote this campaign and networking to raise the funds needed to purchase this piano, we will also be providing connection and purpose for our community to the new Saltwater Busselton."
The Friends said the instrument would attract performers of both jazz and classical music from around Australia and internationally, but they first needed $140,000 to make the purchase.
"We are asking our community to get behind this exciting project and contribute to this fundraising campaign," group member and piano teacher Ros Happ said.
"Imagine being a donor and sitting in Saltwater's auditorium to enjoy music performances - knowing you are an important part of this instrument and the beautiful music it plays."
The group said it would gift the purchased piano to the Busselton community, and it would be homed in Saltwater Busselton with the City of Busselton responsible for its maintenance and insurance into the future.
To donate, go to https://artists.australianculturalfund.org.au/s/projects and find 'Seven feet of Perfection - a piano for Busselton' searching 'Music' and 'WA'.
Donations through this platform are tax deductible and donations of all sizes are welcomed.
To find out more about the Friends of the Busselton Cultural Precinct find and follow the group on Facebook.
To arrange a donation by other means, email saltwaterfriends2@gmail.com
