Group needs urgent funding for Saltwater piano project

March 14 2024 - 12:37pm
Piano students Kira Pietrzak, Charlie Olszewski, Quinn Hadley, educator Phil Watts and piano teacher Ros Happ are looking forward to being able to perform on a quality piano at Saltwater Busselton.
The Friends of the Busselton Cultural Precinct group is calling for local support to ensure the Saltwater Busselton facility will offer a high quality grand piano to concert pianists and students.

