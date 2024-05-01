Take a deep dive into South West art scene

A total of 144 South West artists will feature in this year's Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS) art event, with creatives from painters to potters and printmakers, milliners to mosaicists, timber craftspeople to textile creators and illustrators to installation artists all joining the September 2024 lineup.
From Busselton to Augusta, the art trail will see the doors of studios and workshops open to the public, allowing visitors and locals the chance to get up close and personal with the people who contribute to the region's famed art scene.
As well as delving deeper into their creative processes with fans of their work, artists have the chance to sell their creations to visitors during the event.
Last year saw around 15,000 visitors make 145,000 studio visits throughout the region.
Creative spaces are spread across hay sheds and cow barns, inside homes, in converted water tanks, sea containers and renovated train carriages.
Artists who already have galleries and showrooms take it a step further, and invite visitors into private workshops and back rooms, where creativity usually takes place behind closed doors.
Thirty one of the artists on this year's programme will join the event for the first time, with 12 foundation artists - those who have never missed the annual event - having participated in eleven years of MRROS.
Event Director Jim Davies said organisers were delighted to welcome long time event partner, Private Properties, as a Presentation Partner this year.
"It's a great fit with a thriving local business and long-term supporter of Open Studios," he said.
Private Properties Director David Moyes said the Dunsborough-based organisation was looking forward to its increased involvement.
"Private Properties has been a sponsor of Margaret River Region Open Studios since inception 11 years ago," Mr Moyes said.
"We've seen it grow to become Australia's largest Open Studios event which draws thousands of visitors to the length and breadth of the region.
"Like Private Properties, Margaret River Region Open Studios creates memorable, lasting experiences and we couldn't be prouder to increase our support in our 30th year of operation.
This year's programme will also feature the highest number of indigenous artists in the event's history, with India Armstrong, Melanie Hume, Jo Bear and Kim Kiosses joining the list of creatives around the Capes region.
Margaret River Region Open Studios runs from 7 to 22 September 2024.
Learn more about the 144 artists opening their doors at mrropenstudios.com.au
