Take a deep dive into South West art scene

May 1 2024 - 1:45pm
Margaret River artist Karin Luciano in her studio.
A total of 144 South West artists will feature in this year's Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS) art event, with creatives from painters to potters and printmakers, milliners to mosaicists, timber craftspeople to textile creators and illustrators to installation artists all joining the September 2024 lineup.

Local News

