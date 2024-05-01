Busselton's 'Mini-Gnomesville' grows with local help

Just on the outskirts of central Busselton, a 'mini Gnomesville' is growing thanks to a special resident and a supportive community behind her vision.
81 year old Lyalya Reeves - formerly a farmer in Jerramungup - came to Busselton to take care of her mother, and never left.
A number of years ago, having heard the sad news of the flooding of the Ferguson Valley's iconic Gnomesville collection, one of Lyalya's two grandchildren spotted a couple of gnomes hiding in her garden, and suggested a mini-tribute to the WA attraction should be established.
Starting with a humble total of 6 garden gnomes, 'Archy's Mini Gnomesville' quickly grew thanks to the help of neighbours, friends and complete strangers.
Since then, Busselton's Mini Gnomesville has grown into a collection of more than 100 gnomes of all shapes and sizes.
Transforming the garden to recognise last week's Anzac Day commemorations, Lyalya said the garden was both a pleasure to own, and for visitors.
"It brings me such joy to see young families playing amongst the gnomes," she said, patting her 16 year old companion, Lulu the dog.
"Nothing is better than discovering a new gnome that has been carefully placed, making new friends and seeing the smiles on little children's faces.
"We live in such a beautiful place."
Do you know a local resident making the community a better place, or with a great story to tell? Let us know at editorial@busseltonmail.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.