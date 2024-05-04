Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
A personal best for Pamoana Pirikahu

May 4 2024 - 11:29am
Busselton swimming sensation Pamoana Pirikahu is taking big strides in his chosen sport, achieving a raft of personal bests at the latest nationals competition. Pictures supplied.
Busselton's rising swimming sensation, Pamoana Pirikahu, was recently honoured with the Busselton Freight November Rising Sports Star Award.

