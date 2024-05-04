A personal best for Pamoana Pirikahu

Busselton's rising swimming sensation, Pamoana Pirikahu, was recently honoured with the Busselton Freight November Rising Sports Star Award.
Busselton Freight recognises outstanding young local athletes who demonstrate talent, dedication, and perseverance in their respective fields.
Pamoana's journey to success has been exceptional, with impressive achievements at various levels of competition.
At the recent Australian National Age Swimming Championships in Gold Coast 2024, Pamoana demonstrated exceptional skill by qualifying in four events and achieving a personal best in each race.
His outstanding performance at the national level highlights his determination and commitment to excellence.
In September 2023, Pamoana continued to impress on the state stage at the Swimming WA State Junior Short-Course Championships.
He secured impressive placements, finishing second in the Boys 13 years 50m Freestyle, third in the Boys 13 years 100m Freestyle, and fourth in the Boys 13 years 200m Freestyle.
Adding to his list of accolades, Pamoana is also a valued South West Regional team member for 2023/4.
His skills have led him to win numerous regional titles at the annual championships held in November, further cementing his reputation as a rising star in the swimming community.
On the local front, Pamoana showcased his dominance by finishing first in the Busselton Jetty Swim 2024, emphasising his potential and promising future in the swimming world.
Pamoana's dedication, hard work, and passion for swimming have earned him individual success and inspired many young athletes in Busselton and beyond.
His commitment to excellence is a testament to what can be achieved through perseverance, determination, and a love for the sport.
