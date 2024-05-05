Brooklyn's dedication brings swimming success

Busselton's own Brooklyn Rayne has been named the recipient of the Busselton Freight January Rising Sports Star Award.
This award supports young athletes who demonstrate exceptional talent and dedication in their sports.
Brooklyn's achievements in swimming have garnered attention at various levels, showcasing her commitment and skill in the pool.
Brooklyn qualified in six events at the Australian Age Championships in Gold Coast in April 2024.
She notably placed 16th in the 50m freestyle, and her medley relay team ranked 18th nationally.
In August 2023, Brooklyn stood out at the Swimming WA State Short-Course Swimming Championships.
In local competition, Brooklyn excelled in the U15 girls category at the 2024 Busselton Jetty Swim, showcasing her determination as she completed the 3.6km distance.
She took the top spot in the Girls 13 years 50m Freestyle and secured second and third places in the 100m and 200m Freestyle events, respectively.
Later, Brooklyn continued to impress at the WA State Long-course Swimming Championships in December 2023.
Competing in the girl's U14 years category, she achieved second place in the 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle, third place in the 100m backstroke and 50m freestyle, and 6th place in the 50m butterfly.
As a South West Region team member, Brooklyn contributed to multiple gold medal wins at the South West Region Championships in November 2023.
Additionally, recognised as the Year 9 Girl Swimming Champion 2024 at St Mary MacKillop Catholic College, she earned a spot on the ACC (Associated & Catholic Colleges of WA) All Stars Swimming Team for Schools for 2024.
Busselton Freight invites the community to nominate other outstanding individuals for upcoming Rising Sports Star Awards.
If you know someone who demonstrates exceptional talent, commitment, and sportsmanship, email bfs.rss1@gmail.com.
