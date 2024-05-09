Busselton Masters refresh their rescue skills

The recent summer period saw 11 Western Australians lose their lives to drowning and many more hospitalised following a non-fatal drowning incident.
And while summer has ended, the warm weather continue making it imperative for people to remain vigilant and equipped to respond effectively in the event of an emergency.
Jen Mickle, Health Promotion Coordinator at Royal Life Saving WA says that water safety should always be a priority.
"Whether you are enjoying a swim at your favourite spot, out cruising or casting a line for a day of fishing, safety on the water should always be your top priority," she said.
"And while many West Aussies have spent a lifetime enjoying the water and know how to stay safe, it's important to remind them how to stay safe and Make the Right Call when it comes to their safety around water."
Last month, 15 members of the Busselton Masters Swimming Club had the opportunity to attend the Royal Life Saving WA's free community Heart Beat 45+ program to learn more about how to respond in an emergency and refresh their resuscitation skills.
"Our goal is to create a community where everyone is a potential lifesaver. When more people are trained in first aid, our communities become safer, more resilient places to live," Ms Mickle said.
"Every second counts in an emergency, so it's not just about having the skills; it's about building the confidence to use them when it matters most."
Richard Stubbs from the Busselton Masters Swimming Club said that members attending the Heart Beat Club 45+ sessions would now feel better equipped to respond in an emergency after completing the session.
"The Club was delighted to have Lori facilitate the Heart Beat Club 45+ session earlier this month.
"The technical information and practical approach to various safety and (in particular) rescue and resuscitation aspects of the course were informative and provided life skills for our members should the need arise.
"We look forward to another course for our new members next year."
