Golf day fundraising tally hits $700,000

May 8 2024 - 3:55pm
Golf Day organisers Jan Honey, Neil Honey, Glenn Paterson and Mike Kearney, with Josie Vigors and Jenny Monson from Busselton Hospice Care Inc. Picture supplied.
In its 21st year, the Gail Kearney Memorial Busselton Hospice Golf Day has raised a whopping $42,660, raising the total tally of contributions to an essential local service to more than $700,000.

