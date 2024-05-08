Golf day fundraising tally hits $700,000

In its 21st year, the Gail Kearney Memorial Busselton Hospice Golf Day has raised a whopping $42,660, raising the total tally of contributions to an essential local service to more than $700,000.
What began as a humble golf day organised by a group of friends in 2003 has evolved into one of the biggest annual fundraisers for Busselton Hospice Care.
Co-organiser Neil Honey said the group of golfing stalwarts - including Glenn Paterson and Mike Kearney - were thrilled with the results.
"It was the 21st year we have held the event, which continues to get bigger and bigger," he said.
Named in honour of Mike's late wife Gail, the event sees a huge demonstration of local support as businesses and individuals dig deep to donate prizes, as well as entering the competition itself.
Mr Honey said the golf day had become the premiere corporate event at the Busselton Golf Club, and welcomed more than 160 players in 40 teams.
Each team donates $500 to play.
Busselton Hospice Care Inc is a charitable organisation which relies on funding from individual and organisational donations.
