The Livestock Feed: Share data to help fellow farmers

To assist with navigating challenges of the current dry season, WA producers are being invited to connect, share information and advertise available feed via a new online, social media-style platform called 'The Livestock Feed'.
Farmers can drop a pin on the 'Find Feed Map', share tips by commenting on the Farmers Forum, stay updated on latest dry season news or browse a library of resources on surviving the dry.
The Livestock Feed is a joint initiative of the WA State Government's Dry Season Taskforce with support from South West NRM and Western Beef.
The Dry Season Taskforce is made up of agricultural industry leaders and aims to identify ways the State Government can provide drought relief.
South West NRM CEO Dr Manda Page said 'The Livestock Feed' project recognised the immense challenges WA producers were currently navigating and aimed to provide support by facilitating connection with others along with practical measures for addressing feed shortages.
"It's a one-stop-online-shop for navigating the current dry season," Dr Page said. "We all understand the immense value of being able to connect with others in a shared and challenging experience.
"Simple geography plus time pressures can make connection very difficult however we do know through our regular communication with farmers that they are innovators when it comes to technology.
"We therefore believe an online and interactive platform like The Livestock Feed will be eagerly adopted by producers and provide a valuable new tool throughout the dry season."
Visit the feed at voice.southwestnrm.org.au/livestock-feed
