Cast your vote: Is Busselton WA's Top Tourism Town?

Busselton is going head-to-head with four other WA towns to claim the 2024 Top Tourism Town Award, and locals are being urged to cast their vote to see their hometown come out on top.
Named a finalist in this year's awards alongside Collie, Geraldton, Kalgoorlie-Boulder and Newman, Busselton's entry was completed by the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association and shines a light on the town's natural attractions as well as a raft of recent milestones, including the addition of interstate flights from the Busselton Margaret River Regional Airport.
"MRBTA has been pleased to prepare this year's nomination and we're excited that Busselton has reached this stage of the competition.
"As we were preparing this year's submission we were able to highlight Busselton's many recent achievements, including the commencement of direct flights from Sydney, the return of cruise ships, its thriving event calendar and the development of high quality new offerings in the town centre," MRBTA chief executive Sharna Kearney told the Mail.
"Busselton is home to such a strong community spirit and we're encouraging everyone who loves living here to go online and cast their vote."
Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin joined the call to support the campaign.
"The City is delighted that Busselton is a finalist in the Top Tourism Town Awards for 2024 and I hope the public get behind our vibrant, inviting town and vote," he said.
"There is an immense local pride that exists here in Busselton and I congratulate all of the wonderful tourism and hospitality businesses that make a great impression to all those who visit.
"We have some amazing, diverse offerings and it would be wonderful to see the town acknowledged for its efforts."
Should Busselton claim the WA title, the town will proceed to the national competition with a chance to be proclaimed Australia's Top Tourism Town.
Voting is now open until May 22, and all voters will be entered into a prize draw to win a $5000 travel voucher.
Visit www.westernaustralia.com/au/pages/top-tourism-town-awards to cast your vote.
