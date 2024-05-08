Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cast your vote: Is Busselton WA's Top Tourism Town?

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
May 8 2024 - 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is Busso the best in the West? Locals are being encouraged to cast their vote for Busselton in the 2024 WA Top Tourism Town Awards. Pictures supplied.
Is Busso the best in the West? Locals are being encouraged to cast their vote for Busselton in the 2024 WA Top Tourism Town Awards. Pictures supplied.

Busselton is going head-to-head with four other WA towns to claim the 2024 Top Tourism Town Award, and locals are being urged to cast their vote to see their hometown come out on top.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.