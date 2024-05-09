Busselton chef eyes big steak sandwich win

Busselton's Onya Pub Classics - owned by longtime local chef Onur Yukselen - has stepped into the ring to compete for the title of AHA WA Best Steak Sandwich 2024.
The annual competition pits pubs around WA against each other to claim the title of having the State's best steak sandwich, with public voting to determine finalists before a cook-off for judges in late June.
Mr Yukselen - known as Onya - has been living in Busselton for 7 years and has worked as head chef at The Ship Inn, Abbey Beach Resort and The Deck Marina before he opened his stall at Origins Market just a few weeks ago.
Keen to establish the market stall as a destination for great pub food, Onya set about creating his own ideal steak sandwich - and now locals are being invited to try it for themselves.
He said the addition of brie cheese and fig jam would give his competition entry the edge.
"Made with premium fillet steak, creamy Cambray Brie cheese, sweet fig jam, smokey mustard mayonnaise, peppery arugula, crisp Spanish onion, and tangy semi-dried tomato, this sandwich is a flavour explosion that will leave your taste buds begging for more.
"Come try our creation and taste the difference for yourself."
Other South West venues in the running include the Hilton Garden Inn Busselton, and Margaret River's Burger Baby and Settlers Tavern.
Locals can visit Onya Pub Classics between now and May 24, to try the steak sandwich special.
Those who cast a vote online for their favourite sandwich will go into the draw to win a $500 pub voucher.
Voting closes May 27 - CLICK HERE TO VOTE
Find out more about Onya Pub Classics at originsmarket.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.