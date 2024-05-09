Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton chef eyes big steak sandwich win
Busselton chef eyes big steak sandwich win

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
May 9 2024 - 12:30pm
Busselton chef Onur Yukselen has opened Onya Pub Classics at Origins Market - and is now competing for the title of WA's best steak sandwich. Picture via Facebook.
Busselton chef Onur Yukselen has opened Onya Pub Classics at Origins Market - and is now competing for the title of WA's best steak sandwich. Picture via Facebook.

Busselton's Onya Pub Classics - owned by longtime local chef Onur Yukselen - has stepped into the ring to compete for the title of AHA WA Best Steak Sandwich 2024.

Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

