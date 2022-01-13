news, local-news,

Tourism hotspots in the Dunsborough area are back up and running after a fire blazed through the area this week, causing venue operators to shower their thanks onto the fire crews that protected their businesses. The fire, which is being treated as suspicious, started on Monday night and burnt through 225 hectares of bushland, with fire fighters managing to save nearby properties. Only one property was damaged in the blaze, while the once green, bush landscape in Meelup now appears remarkably different. Read more here: Police offer $25,000 reward for info on Dunsborough bushfire arsonist The fire was a close call for winery and distillery Wise Wine, but thanks to the efforts of fire crews, the property remains mostly unscathed. General manager Greg Garnish said the fire went right through the middle of the winery property. "We've got dirt patches pretty much everywhere. It's a miracle that the whole building didn't actually burn down," he said. "About a third of our property is blackened. "There was 20 fire trucks on the carpark at the winery at about 7.30 Tuesday morning, and that stopped the whole place from burning down." With power and water briefly disconnected, the winery staff are checking water and electricity in the restaurant today, as they expect to be completely operational by the weekend. While the fire ravaged much of the picturesque green landscape in Bunker Bay, Mr Garnish said he is still looking forward to a busy summer period, with more visitors expected to come to see just how close the fire had come. Overwhelmed with gratitude for the volunteer fire crews who had saved his business, Mr Garnish said to stay tuned for a party to say thanks. "We will be throwing a party for the fire volunteers next week. Just to say thank you," he said. "These volunteer firefighters, they're all mums and dads that have businesses and families and responsibilities outside of being a volunteer, and the last three or four weeks, we've had three significant fires in the South West. "They don't want recognition, they just do it because they've got this honour about them. We really respect them." Related: A fire in Dunsborough has been downgraded after some residents evacuated. After the bushfire blackened much of the green Dunsborough landscape, the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association said there was concern over the impact on tourism in the region. "Any time there is a bushfire in this region, there is an immediate impact on visitation, with confidence to travel to the whole region being negatively affected," a spokesperson said. "MRBTA will be working hard to ensure that visitors know businesses in the Eagle Bay area are open and ready to welcome them back." Beloved visitor hotspots, Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse and Ngilgi Cave both closed on Tuesday as the fire raged closer, but they remain unscathed. Ngilgi Cave opened again yesterday and Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse opened again today as operators shared their thanks in a post on Facebook. "Huge thanks to all the incredible humans who worked so hard to contain the nearby fire in the Meelup Regional Park. We really appreciate everything they do to keep us - and our beautiful region - safe," they said. Those hoping to visit the Dunsborough area should be aware that some road and park closures remain in place. The latest information is available at emergency.wa.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/ee176712-4875-4936-a1bb-eb4a8fde5ff9.jpg/r0_130_3546_2133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg