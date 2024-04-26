Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Expert named for top environmental job

April 26 2024 - 11:00am
South West NRM has announced the appointment of new chief executive officer, Dr Manda Page. Picture supplied.
South West NRM has supported its move toward scaling up work with industry, government, community and landholders by appointing new CEO Dr Manda Page who has worked at the highest levels of environmental conservation across Western Australia and Queensland during a dedicated career spanning more than 30 years.

