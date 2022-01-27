news, local-news,

Buckle up, a new adventure documentary is coming to Busselton on February 26. 'Road to Ruin', from the Kalgoorlie-based film company, Hadean Productions, will premier at the Orana Cinema in Busselton. Company spokesman Geoffrey Lewis gave a teaser of what cinema-goers can expect from the new documentary. Read more: "The film follows the journey of four would-be modern-day explorers as they tackle the world's longest and most remote track, the Canning Stock Route," he said. Starting at Halls Creek in the Kimberley region, the Canning Stock Route stretches almost 2,000 kilometres, over three deserts. It is the longest historic stock route in the world, and certainly not one for the faint-of-heart. "With no towns or forms of civilisation along its entire length, the team has to rely on their wits and adapt their vehicles to make it out of the desert alive," Mr Lewis said. The Orana Cinema in Busselton will be one of three key locations for the premier of the film during the cinema tour. Watch the trailer for 'Road to Ruin' here: https://youtu.be/iQ0mqlc6qVA

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158199151/64f100f4-41a0-44d6-b1f9-67f3190515c5.JPG/r12_457_4885_3210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg