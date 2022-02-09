news, property, broadwater, busselton, house of the week, real estate view, buy home, for sale

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR This breathtaking home is sure to please those looking for an affordable home in beachside Broadwater, without compromising on location or specification. Ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to shops and the beach, the property has a light and airy ambience from front to back. The open-plan meals and family area features a ceiling fan while the newly upgraded kitchen has a breakfast bar, gas hotplates, electric oven and a dishwasher. The king-sized master bedroom has walk-in robes, a ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom. The two additional bedrooms both have double door built-in robes. Additional features you will love include ducted evaporative airconditioning, high ceilings, shutter window treatments and much more. Outside there are eight solar panels to keep the power bills down, a 5x4m patio, a double lockup garage, reticulated gardens and two water tanks. This well-appointed property is close to Geographe Bay, Busselton Jetty, boat ramps, shops and public transport.

