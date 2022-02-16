news, property, peppermint grove beach, house of the week, real estate view, buy home, for sale

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR Imagine waking up to spectacular views, just a two minute walk down the dunes for your morning dip. This property offers views to the end of Cape Naturaliste (Dunsborough) and all the way back to Bunbury, and is located on the northern end of Peppermint Grove Beach. With a recent sale of $1.69 million only two doors away, there is plenty of scope to renovate and capitalise. This house would suit a multitude of buyers, and would make an amazing holiday home for those wanting an escape from the rat race. Fly in, fly out from Busselton Airport and keep this as your home away from home. Peppermint Grove Beach is located ideally between Busselton and Bunbury, both with great facilities, and the ever-growing Capel is just a short eight minute drive away. Just some of the features you will love include split system reverse-cycle airconditioning, roller shutters to the front windows, a huge 1080sqm block, tightly held cul-de-sac location 100m from the ocean with amazing ocean views from the kitchen, lounge and two of the three bedrooms. This property will be sold with vacant possession. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

