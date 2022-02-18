news, local-news,

Disability support organisation Activ fear three of their clients will become homeless if another rental is not found by March 28. Adrian, Paul and Stephen all have an intellectual disability and for the last three years have been living independently together. Activ are the official lessee of their current rental home and received a notice of non-renewal in January. Activ staff have been working "tirelessly" to source different accommodation for the trio. Executive manager operation Amanda Lovelock said the shortage of rental homes and the competitive market meant the young men had so far been unsuccessful in finding a home. "Adrian, Paul and Stephen are great tenants, active members of the Busselton community, and Adrian works in the local area - an employment goal he has worked hard to achieve," she said. "The men have all achieved their goal to live independently, and access supports through Activ to enable them to do this, as well as to build their skills and achieve other goals in their lives." The type of accommodation required for the men is a standard four-bedroom, two-bathroom home located in Busselton. Ms Lovelock said the situation was now urgent and appealed to private property lessors in Busselton and the Department of Housing to prioritise rental accommodation for the young men. "Being able to achieve their goal of living independently is such a fantastic outcome for Adrian, Paul and Stephen. The thought of these young men essentially becoming homeless next month is just devastating," said Ms Lovelock. "These men are a part of the local community, they live very well together, have proven to take good care of the home they currently live in and rental payment is a guarantee. "Activ has...been working hard to source an alternate private rental property for these men to live in, however we haven't been successful in these attempts." If you are able to offer assistance, please contact Activ on (08) 9387 055 or email hello@activ.asn.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/02d3eadd-d4f6-482d-a448-5d27d84adead.jpg/r7_0_3016_1700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Activ call for help to rehome clients