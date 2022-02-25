news, local-news,

Could it be karma? Cleaning up litter is perhaps one of the most humble and selfless ways to serve the community, and for one lucky couple, last year's efforts found them reaping unexpected rewards. Clean Up Australia volunteers Joan and Ken struck gold in their search for litter, when they found a $100 note. "It's amazing what visitors to Dunsborough throw out their car windows when they leave town," Joan said. The Busselton-Dunsborough community is gearing up to tackle litter once again for this year's Clean Up Australia Day, with hopes to make the effort even bigger than last year. Long-time event coordinator Ralph Upton said last year's event was the largest community Clean Up group in Australia, with 125 people turning out to clean up Dunsborough. Related: Clean up day to unmask COVID litter issue - Busselton ... But with some of the elderly volunteers hanging up their gloves, Mr Upton said the group was calling for fresh hands to get a little dirty. "It's a good atmosphere. We allocate everyone a location to do. We're mainly targeting Caves Road in Dunsborough and down into Yallingup." This year will also see 16 bike riders come out to help with the clean, who last year cleared 60 bags of rubbish. Mr Upton also found himself an unexpectant winner, when he was named Dunsborough's Community Citizen of the Year in January, for coordinating the local Clean Up Australia Day for the last 13 years. Related: Ocean debris turned into art at ArtGeo - Busselton ... The event will run on Sunday, March 13, a week after the official Clean Up Australia Day, allowing for tourists to return home. "If [that day] is not convenient for people, we allow them to do it a week before," Mr Upton said. Those interested in being part of the community effort can contact Ralph Upton on 0418 923 167 or ralph.upton@bigpond.com

