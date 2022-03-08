news, local-news,

The Yallingup Boardriders kicked off their junior surf season of 2022 in ultra fun waves last weekend. Kids as young as four battled it out for glory, prizes and cash in 1 meter waves at Shallows break. Highlights included Mav Wilson posting huge scores all day in the under 16s, Kirra Chandler taking out the premier girl's division, and pint-sized Koa Smith surfing his first ever event and coming in the final four. Ruby Berry also took out the Feel Good Inc 'Good Vibes' Award for pushing her paired-up buddy Ollie Holmes into some amazing rides. The day was chocked full of big grins and happy kids, with the welcoming conditions offering plenty of great waves for all. Local businesses also helped fuel the stoke, with Ultimate Flooring in Dunsborough offering cash prizes for the finalists, plus other epic placings and encouragement awards from Coastal Life Dunsborough, Feel Good Inc, Raw Life Juice, Beauty Studio Dunsborough, and Peace Pizza. Full results are as follows: U/16 U/14 U/12 Junior Girls Senior Girls Assisted Mix Division To see more images, check out the Yallingup Boardriders Instagram @yallingup_boardriders

Yallingup Junior Surfers Kick Off Season With A Bang