It has been a tough long weekend with three road fatalities in the South West. On Friday March 4, a silver Mitsubishi 380 sedan was on Bussell Highway near the intersection of Sues Road and a white Lexus NX 300H SUV was on the same road, travelling south when the two cars collided. The 47-year-old male driver of the Mitsubishi 380 sedan died from his injuries at the scene. The 26-year-old female driver of the Lexus NX 300H SUV received minor injuries. The incident occurred about 5.57pm and Major Crash Investigators are appealing for any witnesses. Major Crash officers are also investigating an incident on Sunday March 6 in Argyle. About 7.20am, a white Holden Commodore driving south on South Western Highway, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The 66-year-old male driver of the vehicle died from his injuries at the scene. The third incident occurred in the early hours of Monday March 7 on Caves Road in Siesta Park. Police media said a single vehicle crashed through the bridge railing and into a drain, leaving the car partially submerged. The male driver and only occupant is deceased and major crash investigators are on the scene. Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalcrashargyle Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalcrashyalyalup

WA Police investigate fatal crashes in Yalyalup, Argyle and Siesta Park