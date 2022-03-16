news, local-news,

$20,000 will go to the Rotary Club's 'Shelterbags' project after it was voted the favourite project in a City of Busselton program that allows the community to delegate funding. The 'You Choose' program allows Busselton ratepayers to vote from a pool of community-led projects, with up to $100,000 on offer from the City budget. The top six most popular community projects were shortlisted at a council meeting and will receive money, with the 'Shelterbags' coming in at number one. Rotary's goal is to raise enough money to import a container of 750 swag-like, waterproof shelter bags, to provide to rough sleepers in the South West. The club already dedicated $10,000 of its own funds to the project, with the extra $20,000 meaning that more than half a container load of shelterbags was already guaranteed. The second most popular community project was Pets Of Older Persons (POOPS), which involves a legion of volunteers who provide free dog walking services to elderly people and look after pets when an owner has to go into hospital. The $7,750 in You Choose funding will allow them to help even more clients and buy new equipment. The third most popular was the Busselton Hospice Care Lasting Words project, which will allow people who are approaching the end of their life to have their stories, thoughts and special memories captured. The $10,875 in You Choose funding will provide for more volunteer training and cover costs of preparing final documents. The fourth most popular was Waste Not Want Not, a South West Biotech project to start a Black Soldier Fly Farm to solve food waste, which will receive $20,000. $18,596 will go towards building a circular, sign posted and limestone-paved trail as part of the Ludlow Tuart Forest Heritage Walk Trail. The Vasse Primary School Fathering Project Group will also receive $19,083 for a multi-use self contained 'fun unit' trailer, to service the three existing groups in Vasse, West Busselton and Georgiana Molloy Primary schools. In total, 1277 votes were received for the You Choose program.

