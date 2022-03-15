news, local-news,

The Disabled Surfing Association South West's final event of the season was a resounding success with 30 participants, 29 carers and 114 volunteers having a fun morning at Bunker Bay. Disabilities minister Don Punch spent the morning at the event meeting alongside volunteers, participants, carers and family members. President Ant Purcell reported another very successful year and thanked the new committee and many of the behind the scenes volunteers including the DSA equipment repair, the food tent and reception teams. MP Libby Mettam helped out as a volunteer in the water. The AGM will be held at Eagle Bay Brewery at 11am on Saturday, April 2. The DSA South West will start next season with its first event on Saturday, December 10. Pictures: Supplied.

Disabled Surfing finished off the season with a big surf day at Bunker Bay