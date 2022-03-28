Sewing circle connects Busselton seniors

news, local-news,

When Dianne Gillett started volunteering at Baptistcare's William Carey Court home in Busselton last year, she didn't expect her visits to be about anything other than providing companionship. But as she began to get to know the residents, the talented seamstress realised many of them shared her passion for sewing and were missing the opportunity to get back into needlework. Ms Gillett proposed a sewing group which has since become one of William Carey Court's most popular and surprisingly social activities. Each week up to 10 crafty women come together to create gorgeous handmade pieces such as lavender bags and table mats which they proudly gift to family and friends. They've also become the go-to seamstresses for residents needing trousers hemmed or missing buttons reattached. "It has been an extremely rewarding experience seeing these lovely residents rediscover their love for needlework," Ms Gillett said. "Many of our sewing ladies grew up in an era when everyone made clothes for themselves and their families, so our sewing bees evoke many wonderful memories." The weekly sessions have been delivering some surprising benefits for William Carey Court's sewers, inspiring creativity, improving hand eye coordination and providing a great brain workout. But according to Ms Gillett the creation of new memories is what made the sewing circle such a special experience. Bev Perrott and Edna Langridge are among William Carey Court's most dedicated seamstresses, and they said the sewing group had been a great opportunity to form new friendships. "I used to sew a lot back in the day and I'm grateful that the sewing group has allowed me to rediscover my passion and share it with others," Ms Langridge said. "I'm amazed at how easy it was to get back into it, even after not using a sewing machine for years." Baptistcare William Carey Court is always on the lookout for volunteers. For more information visit https://www.baptistcare.com.au/volunteering/

Sewing circle connects Busselton seniors