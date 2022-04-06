news, local-news,

Several families hugged their loved ones for the first time in two years on Wednesday, after the long-delayed flight path between Busselton and Melbourne finally opened. More local news: The first direct flight from Melbourne finally touched the tarmac at Busselton Margaret River airport, after it was delayed upwards of nine times over COVID-19 complications. Spectators cheered as the first Melbourne arrivals stepped off of the Jetstar plane, before they were finally able to hug each other in the arrivals lounge. Many families shed tears after some were separated for up to two years over COVID-19 restrictions.

