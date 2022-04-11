news, local-news,

Community events and family gatherings can now make use of the refreshed public space at the east end of the Busselton foreshore, after a $1.5m revitalisation project was finished today. The foreshore between Milne and Georgette Street is now open again with a new grassed space, landscaping, seating, and improved pathways with new lighting. Following the start of works in October, the foreshore east of the Jetty now also has new barbeques, wheel chair access, a food truck bay and a kitchen kiosk. City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley said business and community feedback was used to create a design that connects the foreshore with surrounding shops and cafes. "Feedback received emphasised the importance of open green space and improved pedestrian access to the vicinity," Mr Henley said. Read more: More than 2500 swimmers had a go at this year's Busselton Jetty swim The mayor said community feedback also revealed the need for a new carpark to protect the foreshore's Norfolk pine trees, which were showing signs of stress. He said that previously, cars parking under the trees had caused the grounds of the pines to be compacted. "This will further enhance our already bustling Busselton foreshore with outstanding new public and community space." Mayor Henley said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/b64e8759-b17c-466b-b4f1-482506c5cbd0.JPG/r6_121_2266_1398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Busselton east foreshore re-opens after $1.5m revitalisation