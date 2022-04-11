news, local-news,

The weather wasn't the best but the results were sensational for the Busselton City FC when the premier men travelled to Bunbury United. It started of a bit slow with both teams getting use to the wet weather and the slippery ball but within 20 minutes City found their feet and began playing a high intensity game. Passion began to show as the ball was moved around. Cameron Goldsmith played down the right flank and used his speed to his advantage when he ran onto a through ball and smashed it into the back of the net opening up the score sheet. Midfield Danny Kane and Hafizullah Gulzari worked hard in the centre midfield to win the ball and push it forward to City striker Ricky Tuse who has looked the part all preseason and has been the player to watch. He didn't disappoint with a great turn and flicking it past the United keeper to make it 2-0 Jackson Rynvis and Ian Feakes worked hard in the back to keep the ball moving forward. A passing game saw Cities tjhird goal just before halftime when Martin Ryan's handy foot work outplayed a United defender to end up with a one on one with the keeper as he slipped the ball through leaving it at 3-0 for halftime. The second half continue with intensity and United stepping up to take the pressure and holding City off, with a quick break United were able to get the play past the City defence and scoring a cracking goal to end the game 3-1. But it was the City's Reserve Men who defeated United 7-2 who showed a huge amount of fight all game. Both teams fought hard but with some terrific team work and passing saw City newbie striker Jamie Henderson with a well deserved hat trick by the end of the game. Jacob Heblem who worked next to him proved to be the dream team when he also scored two sensational goals. Richard Manuriki, Jack Garnham both solid in defence and Phil Rogers showed skill and helped to create chances at goal using his handy foot work to assist in two amazing crosses. Garnham free kick showed a powerful boot to secure another goal for the team. The final goal came from Brad Scott who didn't stop running all game. And United were rewarded two penalties for some crucial errors in the penalty box making it 7-2 at full-time. United didn't come away without a win though. The City Rocky Ridge Reserve Ladies were defeated 2-1 in a very wet and water logged game. United showed great skills in securing a 2-0 first half but City were determined for a fight and Cities Sharon Cowley got one back for the team after the ball rebound off a defender landing at her left foot for her to shot it into the net. Holly Hackett and Kyah Dunkerton worked hard in creating chances but just couldn't squeeze it past the keeper while Courtney Dunkenton and Jodie Montgomery controlled the backline. Bethany Stewart showed great skill and work ethic everywhere she played and was rewarded player of the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/44f377b7-2c63-4a82-9d58-aeb9661e5be4.JPG/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Busselton City FC enjoy two wins against Bunbury United